Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. 175,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.