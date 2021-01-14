LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.35

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1290582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19. The firm has a market cap of C$146.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

