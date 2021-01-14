LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. LHT has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $371.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 2,999.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006042 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002589 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.