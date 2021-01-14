Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

LBRDK stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

