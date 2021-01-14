Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.95

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.95 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 89988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $508.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

