LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading 11.5% Higher

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) traded up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.18. 916,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 346,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

