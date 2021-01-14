LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 916,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 346,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.