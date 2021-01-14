Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

