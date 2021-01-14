Linden Rose Investment LLC Takes $994,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Linden Rose Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Shopify makes up approximately 1.0% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 823.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $20.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,179.71. 55,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966.89, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.