Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00271455 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Livenodes Profile