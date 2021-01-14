LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.16 Million

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $99.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.20 million and the highest is $100.70 million. LivePerson posted sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $363.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $365.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.50 million, with estimates ranging from $437.50 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

