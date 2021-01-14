Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 144 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $134.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

