Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,191 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

