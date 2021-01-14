Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

