Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $514.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.35 and a 200 day moving average of $403.20. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $515.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

