Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $409,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $179.92 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

