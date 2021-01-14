Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 721 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

