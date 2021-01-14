Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

