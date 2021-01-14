Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

