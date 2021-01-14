Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 584323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

