LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $874,897.58 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $874,897.58 and $3,754.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,902 coins and its circulating supply is 51,880,126 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

