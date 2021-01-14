Loop Capital Downgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Hold

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.