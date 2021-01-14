Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $110,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

FB stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.73. 874,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.