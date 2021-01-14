Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $147,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 142,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

