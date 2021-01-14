Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. The firm has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

