Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

