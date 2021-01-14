Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $255.85 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.82 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

