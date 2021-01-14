Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.