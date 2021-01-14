Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

