Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

