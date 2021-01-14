Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,173.98

Shares of Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,173.98 and traded as high as $1,225.00. Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L) shares last traded at $1,187.50, with a volume of 21,035 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £321.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,006.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Lowland Investment Company Plc (LWI.L)’s payout ratio is currently -15.52%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

