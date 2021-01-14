LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $118.17 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

