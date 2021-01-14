Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.24.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 865,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.