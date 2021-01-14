Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 215,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,328. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.