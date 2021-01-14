Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) PT Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

LUNA stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $316.40 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 21.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 321.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

