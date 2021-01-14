M. Kraus & Co Buys 1,057 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

