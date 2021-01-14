M. Kraus & Co Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.