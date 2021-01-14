M. Kraus & Co Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,574,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

NYSE D traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 4,279,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,615.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

