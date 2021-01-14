M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $13,434,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.