M. Kraus & Co Sells 328 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 3.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 1,607,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

