M. Kraus & Co Sells 330 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 421,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,481. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

