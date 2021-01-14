MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

MTSI stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,034. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

