MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3,215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.