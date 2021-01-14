MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.30

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,500. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

