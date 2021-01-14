MagnaChip Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 441% compared to the typical volume of 413 call options.
MX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.