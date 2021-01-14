MagnaChip Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 441% compared to the typical volume of 413 call options.

MX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,500. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

