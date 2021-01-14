Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock worth $4,271,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.