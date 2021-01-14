ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ManTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.