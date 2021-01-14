ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.16

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ManTech International by 453.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

