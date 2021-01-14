Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.30.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.11. The stock has a market cap of C$47.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.