Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPFRF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

